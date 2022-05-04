The Greene County Commission will welcome at least three new faces in August, according to unofficial election results, after Lisa Bowman Anderson in the 7th District, Chase Murray in the 2nd District, and Larkin Clemmer in the 6th District won seats through the Republican primaries.
Anderson and Murray will be unopposed in the Aug. 4 General Election for one of three seats available in each district since there are no Democratic candidates running in the 7th and 2nd districts.
Anderson will join incumbents Teddy Lawing and Paul Burkey on the commission as they also won 7th District seats through the Republican primary.
Anderson received 644 votes, Lawing 600 and Burkey 590 votes.
Anderson, Lawing and Burkey defeated Mike Musick (476 votes) and Robert Pleasant (220 votes).
Murray will join 2nd District incumbents Brad Peters and Joshua Arrowood, who won seats in the Republican primary.
Peters received 854 votes, Murray 846 and Arrowood 810 votes.
Peters, Murray, and Arrowood defeated Alan Marsh, who had 621 votes.
The 6th County Commission District seats were also decided Tuesday in the Republican and Democratic primaries.
Republican primary winners Jeffery Bible and Larkin Clemmer and Democratic primary winner John Waddle will run unopposed for the three seats available in August.
Clemmer received 694 votes and Bible 683 in the Republican primary, while Waddle got 17 votes in the Democratic primary.
Other Republican primary winners will face competition in the August election from Democratic and independent candidates.
In the 1st County Commission District, Republican nominees Kathy Crawford, Tim White, and Nick Gunter will face Democratic candidate Darrell Key and independent candidate Todd Pierce in the Aug. 4 general.
Crawford received 725 votes, White 671 and Gunter 664 in the Republican primary. Key got 19 votes in the uncontested Democratic primary.
Crawford, White and Gunter defeated write-in candidate Jim Hawkins, who secured 93 write-in votes.
In the 4th County Commission District, Republican nominees Tim Smithson, Bill Dabbs, and Lyle Parton will face Democratic candidate Amanda Beamer.
Smithson received 786 votes, Dabbs 780 and Parton 667 in the Republican primary. Amanda Beamer received 19 votes in the uncontested Democratic primary.
Smithson, Dabbs, and Parton defeated Adam Musgrove (628 votes) and Eddie Jennings (573 votes).
The 5th County Commission District will see Republican nominees Gary Shelton, Hoot Bowers, and Pamela Carpenter take on independent candidate Dana Gosnell Wilds in August.
Shelton received 1,021 votes, Bowers 879 and Carpenter 864.
Shelton, Bowers and Carpenter defeated Lynn Fillers (716 votes) and Jeremy Michael Roberts (622 votes).
All other County Commission seats were settled in Tuesday’s primary.
In the 3rd County Commission District, Republican primary winners Jason Cobble, Jan Kiker, and Robin Quillen will run unopposed for reelection in August barring a write-in candidacy.
Cobble received 801 votes, Kiker 790 and Quillen 766 votes.
Cobble, Kiker, and Quillen defeated Dillon Carpenter (664 votes), Eric Scott (561 votes) and O.J. Early (487 votes).