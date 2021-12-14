Greene County Commissioner Clifford "Doc" Bryant died Thursday afternoon.
Bryant represented the 3rd District on the Greene County Commission. He was elected in 2018.
The cause of Bryant's death has not been released, and arrangements for Bryant have not been announced.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison released a statement Tuesday morning.
"I have been in contact with the family, and Commissioner Bryant’s daughter Emily has graciously agreed to us announcing that Greene County will declare a vacancy in the 3rd County Commission District due to the death of Commissioner Clifford “Doc” Bryant. We have greatly endeavored to respect the family’s wishes for privacy but comply with the law in declaring a vacancy and will not release any other details. Thank you," Morrison said.
Bryant held a doctor of chiropractic degree and was president of TAC2-Tactical Advantage Concepts 2000, a shooting range and tactical firearms training school. He had his chiropractic practice in Greeneville for 20 years and was president of TAC2 for 20 years.
He also served on boards of civic organization in Greeneville, including as president of the Noon Exchange and the Lost State of Franklin Jaycees.
Bryant ran for County Commission unsuccessfully in 2014 before being elected in 2018. Bryant was a member of the Solid Waste, Road and Highway, Personnel Policies, Law Enforcement, Historical, and Building Code committees.
The Greene County Commission will declare a vacancy for Bryant's seat when it meets Monday. It will also declare a vacancy for the Seventh District seat of April Lane, who resigned from the board Monday.