The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee voted unanimously Monday to partner with Greeneville Light and Power System's broadband efforts.
The action by the committee came after a Comcast representative approached it on Wednesday and asked for the county's support to be thrown behind the company.
The committee wanted to have a meeting with GLPS President Chuck Bowlin before making a decision.
Bowlin assured the committee that GLPS has taken all the necessary steps up to this point to be eligible for Tennessee's broadband grant funding since being authorized to provide broadband by the Greeneville Energy Authority board in December.
"We wanted to get all of our ducks in a row to be able to apply for those grants from the State of Tennessee," Bowlin told the committee Monday.
According to Bowlin, GLPS has divided its project to reach unserved households in the county into three separate grant applications that deal with northern, western and southern Greene County respectively.
Each of three projects will cost about $7 million, for a total of approximately $21 million.
One, two, or all three of the projects could be approved for broadband grant funding by the state.
The county would provide a matching funding amount if the grant funding is given to GLPS, in an amount that will be determined in the coming weeks and be considered for approval by the Greene County Commission.
The matching funds would come out of Greene County's American Rescue Plan funding, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
Bowlin told the committee that GLPS will have better pricing, better customer service, and a better product than Comcast.
Bowlin said that GLPS is looking at having a 1 gigabyte upload and download service that is about $15 less per month than what Comcast offers.
"We are here local. You know us. We are here for Greene County," Bowlin said. "Our product and our customer service will be better than Comcast."
"Comcast has no customer service by the way," committee member Robin Quillen responded.
Comcast also currently relies on a fiber-coaxial hybrid network which holds back the speed and stability of the network due to the outdated coaxial line run to many homes in the county, according to Bowlin.
"When Comcast built this network over 20 years ago it was state of the art, but that was 20 years ago. They have not done anything to upgrade it," committee member Dale Tucker said.
According to Bowlin, GLPS broadband system will be 100% fiber, which allows for faster speeds, download and upload speeds that are the same speed, added reliability, and the ability to increase speeds many times over if necessary in the future.
The information technology director for Greeneville City Schools, Beverly Miller, implored the committee to support GLPS in bringing better broadband options to the county.
"This community deserves better than what they are getting right now from Comcast. They have the ability and resources to do a far better job than they have, and they have chosen not to," Miller said.
Miller said GLPS has already provided a Wifi connection system between the schools in the city and that they have not had a single issue with the system in over five years of operation.
"As an IT professional of 40 years, I want to appeal to you all to do anything and everything you can to give money to this team because they are great stewards of taxpayer money and they know what they're doing," Miller said.
Jason Patrick, the technology coordinator for Greene County Schools, echoed Miller's support for GLPS.
According to Patrick, Comcast purchased Adelphia's broadband network years ago and has not made any effort to improve service. Any upgrades to the system were actually made by Adelphia years ago, and not Comcast, Patrick said.
Patrick said the county has used Mifi hotspots from T-Mobile in an effort to get some children in the county access to the internet, but the system is unreliable and speeds are not fast enough to do live Zoom meetings for synchronous learning.
"What we are doing now is a stop-gap, not a solution," Patrick said.
GLPS also pointed out a flaw in how Comcast reported its coverage of the county.
According to GLPS, Comcast self-reports service to the Federal Communications Commission just as GLPS will do when it begins providing broadband. However, reporting is done by census blocks, and only one household in a census block must be served to consider the whole census block "served" even though there may only be one household in the block that has internet access.
Therefore, as far as Comcast and the FCC are concerned, hundreds of households in Greene County are "served" based on their census block mapping that do not actually have broadband access.
GLPS also intends to provide telephone services. The service is being included mainly with businesses in mind, but residential customers will also be able acquire phone service through GLPS.
The committee also approved a resolution that supports Brightridge's broadband grant application.
Brightridge, though a Washington County utility company, serves a small portion of Greene County households near Limestone and just south of Fall Branch with electricity.
Brightridge would look for about $60,000 in matching funding from Greene County if its grant application is approved by the state in order to extend existing broadband coverage to about 200 unserved Greene County homes in the Fall Branch and Limestone area.
The idea would be to compliment the new broadband build-out efforts of GLPS.
Brightridge would not move into areas that already have their power needs served by GLPS.
“I support Brightridge in their efforts,” Bowlin said. “We cannot legally go into their areas to provide service just as they cannot come into ours, so I support their efforts to provide broadband to their Greene County customers."
State officials will decide this summer who will receive grant funding.