The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee approved a resolution on Wednesday authorizing the expenditure of up to $35,000 for a geological study on a 50-acre parcel of property on Snapps Ferry Road, Thornwood Drive and Gass Drive.
The property sits behind and borders current Greene County property at 331 CCU Boulevard on which sits the Greene County Election Commission and the EMS substation.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development walked the property and evaluated its suitability for economic development and marketability to companies, and recommended that the county pursue the property further.
This includes a geological study and soil core drilling of the property to further ensure the property would be suitable for industrial and commercial development.
Budget and Finance committee member and County Commissioner Dale “Bud” Tucker opposed the resolution that passed over his opposition.
“I guess I have a problem with the taxpayers having to pay to prove that a property is worthy to buy,” Tucker said.
The geological study resolution will go before the full Greene County Commission on Aug. 15 to be considered for final approval.
The purchase price of the property is currently set at $1.3 million, and would not require a tax increase if pursued, according to Greene County Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny Lowery.
The property would be eligible for state economic development grants if owned by the county. Private landowners cannot receive state grants for economic development.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said in October 2021 that grant funding for publicly owned property is imperative to recruiting new business and industry to the county.
The committee also discussed the need for replacing the 20-year-old roof on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s workhouse.
“The roof at the workhouse has been there since the workhouse was commissioned in 2002. We have had a series of problems and repairs to the roof,” Morrison said.
The Sheriff’s Department recently received a grant to cover the cost of replacing the 10 HVAC units on top of the workhouse with new units, and officials want to use the opportunity to replace the entire roof, as well.
“It makes no sense to replace the HVAC and HVAC curbing, but not the roof,” Morrison said.
The roof, which has ballast rock placed on top of it, has had issues with leaks for some time, and new issues have been uncovered as ballast rock has been removed to make way for the new HVAC units. Morrison told the committee that water is cascading through a leak in the roof and into an electrical switch box, which he noticed when he recently toured the facility during a hard rain shower.
“We are down to about mission critical here with the roof,” Morrison said.
About $200,000 has been budgeted for the roof replacement. However, Lowery told the committee that it may cost more due to the rising cost of materials and inflation.
According to Lowery, the roof replacement project could end up costing up to $400,000. However, he assured the committee that the county could afford the additional cost.
“We have the money to be able to fix it, it is just nailing down exactly what that cost is going to be,” Lowery said.
The project was not approved on Wednesday as the project will have to be put out to bid and specific costs clarified before it can be approved.
Morrison told the committee that the discussion was just a “warning shot” to let committee members know that the large project would be moving forward soon, and to keep them informed for when they may need to take action.
“It’s a fairly large capital outlay, so this is just to give you all some information and let you know this is coming,” Morrison said.