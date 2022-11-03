The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee approved a resolution during its meeting Wednesday that would authorize Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison to purchase a 50-acre tract of land on Snapps Ferry Road if the geological study on the property supports the purchase.
The Greene County Commission will consider the purchase resolution at its meeting Nov. 21 after reviewing the study.
The Greene County Commission approved the resolution that initiated the geological study at its August meeting.
Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor told the committee on Wednesday that the study has been completed and that a full draft of the study should be available within the next week.
The study is a step in the due diligence process as the county considers purchasing the property for economic development purposes.
The property sits on Snapps Ferry Road, Thornwood Drive and Gass Drive, and is has access to all necessary utilities, according to Taylor, as well as close proximity to a railroad and the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
The property sits behind and borders current Greene County property at 331 CCU Blvd. on which sits the Greene County Election Commission and the EMS substation.
The county first began exploring purchasing the property in 2021 in an effort to use economic development grants to prepare the site to encourage an industry or business to move to the property.
The property would be eligible for state economic development grants if owned by the county. Private landowners cannot receive state grants for economic development.
Morrison told the committee Wednesday that grant funding for publicly owned property is imperative to recruiting new business and industry to the county.
"Right now, the state makes grants available for the development of municipal-owned properties. Those grants are not available to private developers," Morrison said. "Industries and businesses are going to be looking for sites with the biggest incentives."
Taylor told the committee that representatives from the state listed the property as one of the top five properties in the county that should be explored for future economic development.
In 2021, representatives of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the economic development arm of the Tennessee Valley Authority walked the property and evaluated its suitability for economic development and marketability to companies. They recommended that the county pursue the property further.
Morrison told the committee that the first portion of the geological study had already been sent to the county, and that he looked forward to getting the second part of the study.
"We have the first phase of the study back, which is actually very favorable. The second phase, which we will be getting soon, will include rock and soil information," Morrison said.
The purchase price of the property is currently set at $1.3 million and would not require a tax increase if pursued, according to Greene County Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny Lowery. The funding for the purchase would come out of the county's general fund.
"We have sufficient funds reserved. We do not have to borrow money to make this purchase," Lowery said.