The Budget and Finance Committee approved a resolution Wednesday that would deposit opioid settlement funds from the Greene County, ET AL. V. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceuticals ET AL. lawsuit into the County General Debt Service Fund.
The total settlement award to Greene County is about $1.1 million, which will be paid in yearly installments of between approximately $50,000 and $95,000 over 18 years.
Local attorney Crystal Jessee represented Greene County in the lawsuit.
In 2021, $2.4 million in settlement funds from a separate opioid lawsuit, "Sullivan Baby Doe," were also deposited in the general debt service fund by the county.
Greene County has not committed any funding to the residential addiction treatment facility taking shape in Carter County.
A regional addiction long-term treatment facility is in the works at the former Carter County Workhouse near Roan Mountain.
Judges from the 1st, 2nd and 3rd judicial districts spoke to the Greene County Commission in February and asked for financial support for the facility.
According to information provided to the commission in February, the facility would have 185 beds and is already equipped with a kitchen, laundry services, meeting rooms, and recreation areas. Offenders would be sentenced to the facility for 12 to 18 months, be treated for their addiction and learn trade skills.
It would operate similar to a recovery court, but with the addition of a residency which would offer counseling, and training in life skills and job skills.
The facility would be under the jurisdiction of a board formed by members from each county who help fund the project.
On Wednesday, committee member and County Commissioner Paul Burkey asked about the Carter County facility, and Greene County's possible support for it.
"Once this funding goes in debt service that's where it stays right? So if we are going to support them (the facility) the money will not come from this?" Burkey asked.
Greene County Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny confirmed that was the case.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison told the committee that he would like to have more information on the facility before committing funding to the project, particularly information on funding it into the future.
"I don't feel comfortable going to the commission and asking them to write a blank check to have Greene County participate in a program that we have no details on," Morrison told the committee. "I don't want Greene County to get into an abyss where the program is good, but it falls on the 21 of you all (commissioners) to come up with a perpetual funding mechanism to fund the program."
Robin Quillen, a county commissioner and committee member, agreed with Morrison.
"I'm not open to going blindly into something and not knowing how we are going to pay for it," Quillen said.
Morrison noted the county had already suffered great cost due to the opioid epidemic and said that placing the funding in debt service helps Greene County offset expenses that have already been incurred during the epidemic.
Morrison said the county has not ruled out participating in the program, and told the committee that Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby would be in attendance at the December meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee to answer questions about the facility and provide more details about funding plans for the treatment center.
"I just feel as the chief executive of the county that it is incumbent on me to evaluate the program on its merits," Morrison said.
The Greene County Commission will consider the resolution depositing the settlement funds into the county's general debt service fund during its Nov. 21 meeting.