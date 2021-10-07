The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee unanimously approved a measure Wednesday that would allow the the county to explore purchasing a 50-acre property on Snapps Ferry Road and Gass Drive.
The property sits behind and borders current Greene County property at 331 CCU Boulevard on which sits the Greene County Election Commission and the EMS Facility.
According to Greene County Partnership CEO Jeff Taylor, the property has been owned by the Cutshall family for years, but now they are open to selling it.
Taylor said the land is ripe for development by a future industry or business, and the county’s purchase of the property could help facilitate a new company coming locating here. According to Taylor, most companies now will not purchase land from private owners because of what they see as undue hassle, preferring instead to deal with governments almost exclusively.
The current asking price for the property is $1.3 million.
According to the county’s Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny Lowery, the purchase could be made using leftover funds from the $10 million bond the county is using to purchase the former Takoma Hospital campus. The purchase of the property would require no tax increases.
However, the county would have to show ownership of the property by Jan. 1, 2022, in order to meet the deadline to apply for state industrial development grant funding.
Therefore, the Budget and Finance Committee recommended that the Greene County Commission vote on the resolution to approve the possible purchasing of the property at its next meeting on Oct. 18.
“I think this is a great opportunity for us,” committee member and County Commissioner Robin Quillen said.
The possible purchase of the property cannot move ahead without the approval of the County Commission at its October meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
The Budget and Finance Committee also unanimously approved the transfer of $500,000 from the General Purpose School Fund to the Federal Projects Fund, which currently holds $200,000.
Adding to the General Projects Fund will make it simpler for the county school system to use federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant funding, county officials say.
The federal funding comes in the form of a reimbursable grant. Therefore, the county does not receive the grant funding ahead of time. Instead, the school system must pay for a project out of its own funding before sending a reimbursement request to the state. That request is then processed and the reimbursement funding sent to Greene County for the price of the invoice.
County school system officials are requesting the funding movement so that they have enough money in the School Federal Projects Fund to pay the bills they need to before they receive reimbursement. Having $700,000 in the fund instead of $200,000 will free up space for more effective cash flow and help avoid running into a cash deficit.
Other reimbursable grant money also runs through the same fund, so the change will also free up space for using those grants, as well.
Greene County is expected to receive around $13.5 million in ESSER grant funding over the next two to three years.
The Education Committee approved the measure Monday. It will require final approval by the County Commission at its meeting on Oct. 18.
The Budget and Finance Committee also approved a resolution that authorizes the Greene County Highway Department to purchase a new asphalt heater for a price of $100,000. Installation is included in the price of the new heater. The funding for the purchase will come from the Highway Department’s Unassigned Fund Balance.
According to the Highway Department, its current asphalt heater is over 10 years old and having to be continually repaired. The current asphalt heater is also not operating at full capacity due to cracked oil heating tubes having to be repaired and closed off.
The new heater will run off natural gas or diesel and has a five-year warranty.
The purchase of the asphalt heater will be considered by the Greene County Commission at its October meeting.