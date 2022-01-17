County Courthouse and Annex To Open At 10 A.M. Tuesday Jan 17, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Courthouse and Greene County Courthouse Annex will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday due to weather conditions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Annex County Courthouse Building Industry Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Pastor, Teen Pass Away After Shooting Incident MASSEY: The Greeneville Cannonball Mystery Community Grieves For Pastor, GHS Student Sheriff Candidates Speak At GOP Women's Meeting Community Shows Support For White Pine Shooting Victims Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.