The COVID-19 death total rose for Greene County over the weekend to 140.
On Friday, the state's daily report put the total at 139.
Total cases of COVID for Greene County since the pandemic began is at 7,177 according to the report issued Sunday.
A total of 166 patients were listed Sunday as hospitalized, unchanged from the prior day.
Between last Monday and Sunday, the daily case rate has equaled 34.3 per 100,000 residents.
Greene County continues to have COVID-19 vaccines available with appointments required to receive inoculations at the Department of Health vaccination site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Those eligible for vaccinations in Greene County, according to the state, are individuals 70 years of age and over, frontline health providers or those work in health care or K-12 education and childcare to receive vaccines.
Appointments for the Greene Valley vaccination site operated by the Health Department can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive at the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Inoculations also are available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state: Atchley’s Pharmacy, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions.
Each of those pharmacies has been provided limited vaccine supplies by the state. The pharmacies’ websites and social media sites provide information about current availability.
The Greeneville Walmart store is to receive allocations later through this program.