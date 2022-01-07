County Debris Committee To Meet Wednesday Jan 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Debris Ordinance Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room of the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Annex Greene County Debris Ordinance Committee Courthouse Institutes Conference Room Committee Recommended for you Trending Now 2 Greene County Residents Shot, Another Person Dead In Jefferson County 2 From Greene Critical After White Pine Shooting 2 Suspects In Weekend Shooting Surrender Community Shows Support For White Pine Shooting Victims 2 Charged With Animal Cruelty In Case Involving 20 Dogs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.