The Greene County Democratic Party has changed the location of its Aug. 22 Biennial Reorganization Convention due to concerns over the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.
The meeting will now take place outdoors at Veterans Park, 805 Forest St.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations will also be followed. Face coverings will be required.
The meeting was previously scheduled to take place at the Round Table Office Complex Conference Room.
Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. for those who wish to be voting delegates, and the convention begins at 3 p.m.
Local Democrats will elect county party officers to serve as chair, vice-chair, secretary, treasurer and the 14 executive committee members representing the seven Greene County commissioner districts. The term of office begins Aug. 23 and concludes in August 2023.
All Democrats who are residents and registered voters of Greene County are eligible to fill any of the county party offices and to be voting delegates. Proof of identification will be required to complete registration documents.
Anyone wishing to participate as a non-voting delegate or observer can be admitted.
During the convention the voting delegation will not only elect new leadership but will also adopt county party bylaws. Greene County Democratic Party officer positions of chair, vice-chair, treasurer and secretary require a formal nomination with a second.
All Greene County Democrats are urged to attend to discuss the party's agenda and events through 2023.
The Greene County Democratic Party Reorganization Convention committee welcomes all individuals who affiliate or identify with the Democratic Party.
Attendees should arrive early to complete the required credentialing forms and be admitted to the convention prior to 3 p.m.