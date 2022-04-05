The Greene County Education Committee voted on Monday to sponsor a resolution to explore the possibility of relocating vocational education from the Greene Technology Center to one or more of the school system’s high schools.
The technology center has operated without any formal general agreement since it opened in 1974, with the city school system as the center’s fiscal agent.
Members of both the Greene County and Greeneville City school boards meet quarterly at the center to discuss and oversee it, and in October, the Joint Board discussed but could not come to full agreement on a new joint operation agreement, which is needed now especially for federal grant oversight.
Director of Greene County Schools David McLain said on Monday that meeting, and the lack of consensus at the end of it, led to the start of discussions of Greene County Schools looking at alternative vocational and Career and Technical Education (CTE) instruction locations.
Commissioners and school system leaders also noted relatively low participation in courses offered at the Technology Center compared to school systems that offer those courses onsite, as opposed to transporting students offsite during the school day.
Although operations have continued smoothly, with both school systems funding and utilizing the technology center since the 1970s, Greene Technology Center Principal Randy Wells said in October that an agreement is needed now and would be beneficial for multiple reasons including for an easier process tracking federal Perkins funding for technical education as well as to ensure the continuous smooth operation of the center in the future.
“It has become increasingly cumbersome to negotiate the Perkins oversight and satisfy all of the requirements that are currently in place with a modern audit,” Wells said in October. “There are also advantages to having this agreement for legal and liability occurrences. It is also advantageous to not rely on institutional memory to ensure a harmonious continuation of this endeavor.”
Wells presented two options he said were developed through meetings with leaders from both school systems and attorney Chris McCarty as well as Greene County attorney Roger Woolsey, who also attended Monday’s Education Committee meeting and drafted the resolution brought by Commissioner Teddy Lawing on Monday.
The differences between the two documents Wells discussed in October were around whether either district should be required to provide a one- or two-year notice to terminate the agreement and whether the County Schools’ director would participate in the hiring process for the center principal.
McLain noted in October that he was involved in discussions with previous Greeneville City Schools Director Jeff Morehouse around Wells’ hiring in 2017. Wells, who taught at the center before joining school administration, intends to retire at the end of the school year.
County School Board Chair Rick Tipton recalled that both boards were prepared in October to agree on a one-year notice but could not agree on the other issue, and although both boards meet jointly to discuss the Technology Center and generally tend to agree on most votes, the boards actually vote separately, meaning that disagreement between the two boards means the issue is deadlocked.
“We’ve been voting as a whole board, but where I think we’ve been messed up is that the city can’t make the county do anything, and the county can’t make the city do anything,” Tipton said.
“We have seven board members, and they have five, so you might think we could outvote, but we can’t. It’s two separate entities,” McLain said.
Both boards agreed in that meeting to revisit the issue, but no alternative agreement was discussed when the boards met in January.
The resolution to begin exploring leaving the technology center was brought and presented by Lawing, who is also a school resource officer (SRO) at South Greene High School and supervises the school system’s 16 other SROs, and was co-sponsored prior to the meeting by fellow commissioners Mike Musick, Kathy Crawford and Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers, also a member of the education committee.
Commissioner Dale Tucker, a retired agriculture and welding instructor, stressed participation in technical courses as a reason to consider alternative configurations.
“I am pretty passionate about this subject because I taught vocational for years, but I just want to say I think they do a good job at the GTC, but the problem is that you can’t get the kids to go down there,” Tucker said. “It’s inefficient to lose two periods a day, and there’s the cost of transportation, and no instruction in that time period. I don’t want to bash the GTC, but I’m not sure it’s serving our students.”
McLain said that out of roughly 2,000 high school students in Greene County Schools between North Greene, South Greene, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak high schools, only 135 are enrolled at the Technology Center this semester.
High School CTE Director Dr. Cindy Bowman said about half of all students in the school system are CTE concentrators, meaning they have taken two consecutive courses in a particular course of study, but the most popular courses under the CTE umbrella — agriculture and human services — are taught at the district’s high schools rather than at the GTC in the 12 courses offered there.
Many of those courses include dual enrollment opportunities with Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) of Morristown, which utilizes GTC as a satellite campus, but Bowman said students are not utilizing those opportunities as much as possible.
“It’s no fault of GTC’s, but kids just don’t like to travel down there,” she said.
School system leaders and commissioners also said graduation requirements, social and extracurricular commitments may prevent students, especially seniors, from fully considering the courses they would have to leave school for a full morning or afternoon in order to take.
“We don’t have a great number of students taking advantage of it, but I think if it was done by the schools on campus, that number would dramatically increase,” Lawing said. “The schools have done different vocational and CTE courses from animal science to bricklaying, so they’re not unaccustomed to these courses. I think we could explore options with TCAT but the school board could have 100% of the control and 100% of the benefit to the kids of Greene County.”
Lawing said he plans to also present the resolution to the Budget and Finance Committee on Wednesday, although the resolution does not involve any requests for funding, before taking it to the full Greene County Commission.
If the commission approves, the next step will be for the Greene County Board of Education to begin formulating possible plans to replace the education currently conducted at the Greene Technology Center.
Director of Schools David McLain said the process would most likely start with a school board workshop to discuss the issue in-depth.