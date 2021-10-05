The Greene County Education Committee voted unanimously to authorize a fund transfer within the county’s school funds that will allow federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funding to be used more efficiently.
The Greene County school system was authorized by the Education Committee to transfer $500,000 from the General Purpose School Fund to the School Federal Projects Fund. An amount of $200,000 was already in the School Federal Projects Fund. That fund will now have $700,000 in it once the $500,000 is added from the General Purpose School Fund.
The movement of funds will also have to be approved by the Greene County Budget and Finance Committee on Wednesday, as well as by the Greene County Commission at its meeting on Oct. 18.
The reasoning for the funding movement is for the use of ESSER grant funding to be simplified for the county school system.
“ESSER funding is basically a reimbursable grant,” Greene County Director of School David McLain said.
“We have to pay up front, and then the grant reimburses us afterwards,” Federal Programs Director Chris Malone said.
Therefore, the county does not receive the grant funding ahead of time. Instead, the school system must pay for a project out of its own funding before sending a reimbursement request to the State of Tennessee. That request is then processed and the reimbursement funding sent to Greene County for the price of the invoice.
According to Malone, the county is usually reimbursed within five business days.
County school system officials are requesting the funding movement so that they have enough money in the School Federal Projects Fund to pay the bills they need to before they receive reimbursement. Having $700,000 in the fund instead of $200,000 will free up space for more effective cash flow.
According to Malone, the system has already had to postpone paying some larger bills due to only having $200,000 in the fund. This has happened in cases when the county has had to pay more than $200,000 in payments in a short time frame, before receiving reimbursement from the state.
The school system wants to be able to operate more freely with more funding, so as not to run the risk of a cash deficit before being reimbursed. Generally accepted accounting principles consider a cash deficit in any fund to be a significant deficiency in internal control.
According to Malone, Greene County Trustee Nathan Holt would not allow such a deficit to occur, but having $700,000 in the School Federal Projects Fund will make the task of avoiding a deficit much easier.
“We are doing this just to make sure that our checks don’t bounce,” Malone said.
Other reimbursable grant money also runs through the same fund, so the change will also free up space for using those grants, as well.
Greene County is expected to receive around $13.5 million in ESSER grant funding over the next two to three years.
Millions of dollars flow through the School Federal Projects Fund every year, so Malone feels that the system needs the extra cushion.
Many school systems in surrounding counties have made similar funding maneuvers. Hawkins County’s School Federal Projects Fund now has $1 million in it after adding money to free up space for ESSER reimbursement flow.
The $500,000 could possibly be moved back to General Purpose School Fund at a later time if it needs to be, but Malone does not foresee the county getting into a financial scenario so urgent that the funding would need to be moved. However, the option to move the money back to the original fund will remain available.