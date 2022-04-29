County Education Committee To Meet Monday Apr 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Education committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Greene County School Central Office, 910 W. Summer St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Education Greene County Committee School Central Office Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now DA: Suspect In Double Homicide To Be Tried As Adult Double Homicide Under Investigation In Chuckey 'Minor' Charged In Double Homicide North Greene's Gaby Spins Perfect Game Against Chuckey-Doak Old Oak Festival Returns To Tusculum After 2 Years Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.