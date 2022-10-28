County Education Committee Will Meet Monday Oct 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Education committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Greene County School Central Office, 910 W. Summer St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Greene County Committee School Central Office Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now 'Scarecrows of Main' Contest Winners Announced Greeneville School Board Moving Forward With Construction Of New School Man Dies In Doc Hawkins Road House Fire Tullock Breaks Passing Marks, Knights Roll Telford Teen Qualifies For National CrossFit Competition