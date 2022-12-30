County Education Committee Will Meet Tuesday Dec 30, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Education committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Greene County Schools Central Office, 910 W. Summer St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Greene County Committee School Central Office Schools Central Office Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Investigation Continues Into Explosion At Admiral Propane Donations Sought For Shaw Family Who 'Lost Everything' In Fire Emergency Declared As Water Infrastructure Issues Inundate Greene County Firefighters, Volunteers Busy Over Holiday Weekend Four Local 'Rising Stars' Featured In 40 Under 40