County Election Commission To Meet Thursday May 12, 2023 The Greene County Election Commission will meet in regular session at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held at the Greene County Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Blvd.The Election Commission will discuss and consider approving the relocation of the Courthouse precinct's polling location.The reason for exploring the move stems from accessibility issues at the current courthouse voting location.The Greene County Election Commission had narrowed its search for a new polling location for Courthouse precinct voters to EastView Elementary School in April.The commission will also review nominating petitions for the Aug. 3 Town of Greeneville Municipal Election.There will be two 1st Ward Greeneville City Council seats up for election in the Aug. 3 election.The qualifying deadline for all candidates seeking to run for one of the two city council seats will be May 18 at noon.