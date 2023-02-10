County Election Commission To Meet Tuesday Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Election Commission will meet in a regularly scheduled session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be held at the Greene County Election Commission office, 311 CCU Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police Confirm Body Found In Cornfield Is Missing Teenager GPD, TBI Investigate Body Found In Cornfield Kinsey Burchett Crowned Miss East Tennessee; Mylee Doty Named Miss East TN Outstanding Teen Belk Transforms Local Store Into First Outlet Danielle Owens Recalled As 'Compassionate And Full Of Love'