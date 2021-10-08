County Election Commission To Meet Oct 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Election Commission will meet Tuesday, at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Greene County Election Commission Office located at 311 CCU Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Deputies Investigate Brian Laundrie Tip JUDD: Tennessee's Most Famous Ghost Story Lives On Whitney Broyles Hill (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) Anthony 'Tony' Bible (Died: Oct. 1, 2021) John Dugger Baxter (Died: Oct. 1, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.