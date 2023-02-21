County Election Commission Will Meet Friday Feb 21, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Election Commission will meet in a called session at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The meeting will be held at the Greene County Election Commission office, 311 CCU Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now TBI Continues Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Incident Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Belk Outlet Food Truck Rally: 'A Great Place To Grab Food' Watauga Valley Railroad Sponsoring Spring Train Excursion Hull Family, 2 Local Banks Give $1 Million To Boys & Girls Club Building Campaign