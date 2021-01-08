A 5% pay increase for county employees may be revisited by the Greene County Commission at its meeting this month.
Commissioner Jason Cobble has sponsored a resolution calling for the commission to rescind the pay increase, which it approved in December.
The proposed resolution was discussed Wednesday during the Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee meeting.
Cobble initially sought to introduce a resolution to reconsider approval of the raise, County Attorney Roger Woolsey told the committee.
After checking with the University of Tennessee County Technical Advisory, reconsidering the commission’s vote is not an option open to the legislative body at this point, Woolsey said. However, rescinding the action is.
The County Commission approved the raise by a margin of four votes at its December meeting after much debate. The raise, which went into effect Jan. 1, is for all county employees except Greene County School System staff and constitutional office holders.
Committee member Dale Tucker asked why the resolution was being considered by the body since it already has a sponsor for consideration by the full commission. Cobble asked that resolution be brought to the committee in seeking more information about whether the increase would have a negative effect on the county’s budget, Woolsey replied.
When the current fiscal budget was prepared, no across-the-board salary increase was included due to uncertainties about the economy and revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic. December’s resolution stated that county had seen an increase of revenues during the first five months of the fiscal year, and it appeared that the raise could be provided without jeopardizing the stability and adequate reserves built into the budget and without any tax increase.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison said Cobble’s proposal raises the question of whether a resolution should be required to go through the committee structure prior to being considered by the full commission.
The pay increase resolution approved in December was sponsored by two county commissioners, Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers and Robin Quillen, who is a member of the Budget and Finance Committee.
The resolution was not considered by a committee prior to December commission meeting. One of the concerns expressed by commissioners during that meeting was that the proposal had not been considered by the Budget and Finance Committee.
During December’s meeting, Morrison explained that when the idea for the wage increase was developed in a discussion of department heads, some commissioners learned of the proposal and suggested the best course would be to bring it directly to the full commission for consideration.
The committee was also made aware of a proposed resolution to solicit bids to repair an aging septic system in the campground at Kinser Park to determine a cost for the project. That resolution is sponsored by the Kinser Park Oversight Committee.
Once a cost is determined, the way to fund the work may come to the Budget and Finance Committee for consideration.
In action items, the committee gave its recommendation for a resolution that creates a budget calendar, setting dates for budget preparation and review by the Budget and Finance Committee before consideration by the full Greene County Commission in June.
The county has had a budgetary preparation timeline in the past, but a state statute now requires that a schedule be officially adopted.
The resolution also notes that if a budget is not approved by July 1, the county will continue operating on the budget for the prior year with each department allowed to spend 1/12 of their total budget each month, according to state law. It also notes that if a budget is not approved by Aug. 31, the education budget will go into effect by operation of law and be equal to the minimum budget required to comply with the local match and maintenance of effort provisions in the BEP.
The committee also gave its recommendation for a resolution appropriating $21,225 funds that the Greene County Sheriff’s Department has received from various sources, including $9,136 from sale of surplus vehicles and equipment and $8,640 from the U.S. Marshals Service for providing security services. The funds are to be allocated for supplies and equipment.
Both resolutions will be considered by the full commission for approval.