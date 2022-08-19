The Greene County Animal Control Committee unanimously approved a resolution on Thursday that would authorize Greene County to purchase the current, and soon to be former, Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society animal shelter facility located at 950 Hal Henard Road.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society shelter will be moving to a new facility on North Rufe Taylor Road once the new facility is completed. According to Humane Society Director Amy Bowman, the move to the new facility is likely to occur around the beginning of 2023.
The Animal Control Committee offered the Humane Society $150,000 for the facility, and the local Humane Society board will discuss the offer before the next Greene County Commission meeting on Sept. 19.
If the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society board agrees to the $150,000 figure, then the Greene County Commission will vote on whether to go through with the purchase endorsed unanimously by the Animal Control Committee.
The Humane Society recently had the facility and property appraised, and it was valued at $295,000.
Greene County Building and Zoning Department Building Official Tim Tweed told the Animal Control Committee that he walked the facility and that “the building is older and it’s been used” but that it was “in fairly good shape.”
Tweed noted that the only real issues he saw with the building are that some of the soffits would need repairing and that a fan on one of the HVAC units rattled.
“The roof on part of it will probably need to be redone at some point,” Tweed said.
The main building of the facility was constructed in 1976, with an addition built behind it in 2005 that is accessed via a covered breezeway.
According to Tweed, the portion of the facility constructed in 2005 does not have any noticeable issues.
While a roof replacement may be needed in the future, Tweed told the committee that the need was not immediate as far as he could tell.
“The roof on the older part could make it quite awhile. It’s not leaking or anything. It could make it a couple years even,” Tweed said.
When the roof does eventually need to be replaced, Tweed estimated that it would cost about $30,000 to $40,000.
The main building is about 3,600 square feet, with the total square footage of the facility being about 5,000 square feet, according to Bowman.
It is larger than the current Animal Control facility.
The 2.8 acre property includes the main building, the addition that is attached by a breezeway, three storage buildings, a barn with a stable and a small pavilion. Most of the property is fenced in, including a small field of about an acre.
The county’s current animal control facility property at 990 Hal Henard Road is adjacent to the soon-to-be-vacant Humane Society shelter property.
“We are wanting to keep both of them open and be able to utilize both facilities,” Animal Control Director Chris Cutshall said.
Animal Control Committee Chair and County Commissioner Lyle Parton agreed that if the Humane Society facility is purchased, the current animal control facility should remain in operation.
“We spent a lot of money down there. We need to keep that one going at the bottom of the hill,” Parton said.
The committee discussed how the the purchase of the facility could improve issues with overcrowding, disease and required holds on dogs belonging to possible criminal offenders of animal neglect laws.
Top-of-mind for committee members was a recent parvovirus outbreak at the animal control facility.
“We would be able to leave parvo quarantined at the bottom of the hill and not have to close intake or adoption at the top of the hill. That way we could keep things going. Right now, there is no way to separate them. Parvo isn’t the only thing, but obviously that’s what first came to mind,” committee member and County Commissioner Robin Quillen said.
The parvo outbreak that occurred at Animal Control in April forced the facility to cease all dog intake and adoptions for about a month. The facility also experienced a parvo outbreak in March 2021, and in 2017 which also forced extended closures.
Parton agreed that the additional space would be good to have in the case of disease outbreaks.
Cutshall noted that animal control also has to hold animals for individuals awaiting court dates for animal neglect charges.
There is currently an animal at the facility whose owner does not have a court date until October.
County Attorney Roger Woolsey said that issues with court cases can sometimes be remedied by requiring a bond be posted for the care of the animal.
Animal Control is also remaining busy with animal calls and intakes that sometimes lead to overcrowding at the facility.
Animal Control is required to hold animals at the facility for three days to be claimed by an owner before they are either euthanized or rescued.
Animal Control will sometimes hold animals longer if they are able.
According to a report from Cutshall, Greene County Animal Control responded to 793 calls in the months of April, May and June. Of those calls, 517 were picked up and transported to the Animal Control facility.
If the sale of the Humane Society facility were to go through, numerous cages and kennels would transfer to the county as part of the sale.
Fifteen indoor dog kennels, separated by block walls, with doors to the outside are a part of the facility.
The 15 kennels can become 30 if necessary, with 15 dogs inside and 15 dogs outside, particularly in warmer months.
Numerous stainless steel cages would remain as well, including 18 cat cages and portable dog and cat cages, and two catios, which are cat areas that have access to the outside.
According to Bowman, about $25,000-$30,000 worth of cages and kennels would come with the building if the county were to purchase it.
A smoke alarm system and a security system with 12 cameras would also come with the building.
Desks and chairs would also remain at the facility for the county’s use.
An LED lighting system was also installed in the building in recent years.
“I think this is a very good deal for us,” Woolsey said. “The intention is to try to do something to help, and if we can get it done that would be great.”
Quillen told the committee that she hopes an agreement to purchase the building can be reached for the benefit of Animal Control employees and Greene County’s animals.
“I really want it for our animals and our guys working down there. You all know that,” Quillen said.