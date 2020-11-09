Greene County’s Republican Party chairman said Sunday that celebrations over a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris victory are premature.
Jubilant Biden and Harris supporters gathered Saturday on the grounds of George Clem Elementary School in Greeneville to support the election of Biden as president-elect of the United States, as projected Saturday by multiple media outlets.
President Donald J. Trump did not concede and is opposing the election results in court. Current vote counts suggest that Biden won several states that gave him a narrow victory by less than two percentage points in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
In Greene County, Trump garnered 22,185 votes in his re-election bid while Biden received 5,183 votes, according to unofficial results from the Greene County Election Commission.
In a news release Saturday, Trump claimed ballot-counting fraud and vowed to take legal action to fight the results.
“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated” Trump wrote. “I will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they deserve and that democracy demands.”
Many observers — including some Republicans — consider Trump’s claims baseless. Brett Purgason, Greene County GOP chairman, is not one of them.
“Concerning the 2020 election, I urge everyone to step back, take a deep breath and remember that the media doesn’t get to decide the winner of a presidential election. This is still a contested election and it is not over yet,” Purgason wrote in a statement issued Sunday.
Purgason cited the example of Al Gore, Democratic presidential candidate in 2000, who “thought he was the president for around 30 days before the Supreme Court decided George W. Bush was.”
“The United States is a constitutional republic that depends on election by the voters,” Purgason wrote.
“As Americans, we hold our right to vote as a sacred honor, paid for by those who have sacrificed for that right. Unfortunately, it appears that voting irregularities occurred in several states and should be investigated and those responsible be held accountable,” he wrote.
Purgason wrote that the election of leaders in the U.S. “should be held to the highest standards of practice.”
“Every LEGAL vote should be counted,” he wrote, emphasizing the word ‘legal’ with capital letters.
“The issue is not just about this election, but about the purity of the vote and the legitimacy of the electoral process.
We must be able to trust the end result, no matter the outcome,” Purgason wrote. “I believe President Trump is justified in contesting this election and, quite frankly, I don’t understand why anyone wouldn’t want a full and exhaustive investigation.
“Until we have a certified president-elect, I encourage everyone to be patient and kind to those that believe differently than you do.”