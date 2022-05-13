County Health, Safety And Debris Ordinance Committee To Meet Tuesday May 13, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Health, Safety and Debris Ordinance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Health Debris Ordinance Committee Greene County Safety Annex Courthouse Conference Room Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now 2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival Set May 7 Former Eastman Employee Sentenced For Trade Secret Thefts Storms Topple Trees, Dump Hail On County Juvenile Charged With First-Degree Murder In Double Homicide 2 Children, Driver Injured When Van Rolls On WAJH Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.