The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee heard concerns about staffing at the Greene County Detention Center from Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt during its meeting Wednesday morning.
"We are kinda getting into a doughnut hole at the jail," Holt told the committee in reference to staffing levels.
Holt said that 28 employees left the jail staff in the past year and that the Sheriff's Department has had difficulty replacing them.
According to Holt, the number of people taking the Civil Service test and applying for positions with the Sheriff's Department is dropping.
"Used to, years ago, we would have 80 or 90 people taking the test. On April 5, only eight people took the test. On Aug. 5, we had 13 take the test and only two passed, and on Nov. 5, there were nine took the test and seven passed," Holt told the committee. "We are not having people go into law enforcement like they used to."
Holt said that staffing at the jail is a particular concern when it comes to female guards.
"State standards say that I have to have a certain number of female guards for female prisoners," Holt said. "I have got to get some females in there."
Holt told the committee that four female members of the jail staff had recently left their positions, leaving him with "probably about 10 or 12 female guards."
A certain number of female guards are required for the jail to remain accredited, according to Holt. Therefore, he has had to extensively dip into the jail's overtime pay budget to keep female guards in the jail.
"We have used about 54% of the jail's overtime budget," Holt said.
Holt said he was letting the board know that he may need to come back to the committee in the spring to request a budget amendment for the overtime budget if the staffing situation does not improve.
However, Holt did compliment the female staff members who have been asked to put in overtime to cover staffing needs.
"These ladies have been good troopers, and they have been willing to come in on their days off and work," Holt said.
Holt said that staffing in general at the jail would need to be addressed in the coming year's budget. The jail is currently running on a minimum staff during night shifts.
"I have never seen our Civil Service test be this low with people coming in. Pay is an issue," Holt said. "My jailers start out at $15.63 an hour. Part of the problem is there is a 20-year man sitting there next to them making the same $15.63 and hour."
Holt also noted the nearby counties, such as Carter and Washington, had worked to increase their pay, which makes competing for officers difficult. Other professions and businesses outside of law enforcement have also raised their pay, which Holt said makes it even harder to retain employees at the current pay rate.
On a statewide level, Holt said the governor has raised pay for state troopers due to employee shortages as well. Holt said he attended a leadership conference in Quantico, Virginia, in 2022 along with sheriffs from across the nation and he said that "pay, staffing and drugs" were the top three issues he heard the other sheriffs speak about.
"So this is really a nationwide issue," Holt said.
Holt said he is working with Greene County Budget Director Danny Lowery to create a pay step plan to possibly increase wages for Sheriff's Department employees.
"That's something that when this budget process comes up for next year that we are going to have to look at," Holt said.
The committee approved a resolution Wednesday that would authorize Lowery to create a budget calendar for fiscal year 2023-2024, which begins the budget creation process.
The resolution will be considered by the Greene County Commission during its meeting Jan. 17.