The Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse Annex have been recertified by the state, facilities Administrator Roger Willett said Wednesday.
Inspectors from the Tennessee Corrections Institute conducted an inspection of the jail and workhouse Aug. 26 and notified Willett of recertification the same day.
It’s the eighth consecutive year the jail has been successfully certified by the TCI, an indication of dedication on the part of staff and others in the criminal justice system to providing a quality level of service in a building that opened in 1987, Willett said.
“We’ve got a staff and supervisors that are dedicated and ensure they’re meeting the standards every day,” Willett said.
No deficiencies were found by the TCI during the inspection of the detention center and workhouse, Willett said.
“You are to be congratulated for attaining this degree of professionalism in your organization,” TCI Executive Director William Wall wrote in an Aug. 26 letter to Sheriff Wesley Holt.
The TCI inspection included medical services, administration and management, personnel, security, discipline, sanitation and maintenance, food services, mail, visiting, the physical plant and inmate programs and activities.
Certification by the TCI reduces potential county liability at the facilities.
TCI annual inspections are not announced. Staff works to maintain a high level of service every day at the jail and workhouse, Willett said.
Safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remain in place at the jail and workhouse. There is a constant turnover in the inmate population, Willett said.
The inmate count at the jail and workhouse stood at 341 as of Wednesday. The figure includes 171 inmates in the jail on East Depot Street and 158 in the workhouse on West Summer Street.
Others in the criminal justice system work with Willett to help provide alternatives to incarceration for some non-violent offenders charged with drug-related crimes. Judges, including General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr., help find other options to keep inmate numbers manageable.
“The courts are really good in working with us. Judge Bailey does a really good job with Recovery Court,” which currently has more than 30 participants who otherwise could be in jail, Willett said.
Recovery Court is a rigorous program geared toward steering offenders from a life of drug addiction. It is overseen by Recovery Court Director Tyler Kelley.
“He really runs a tight ship with that program. The whole (Recovery Court) team does a great job in working with us,” Willett said. “The judges are really trying to get folks into rehab and getting them off the streets, and that’s a factor.”
The county workhouse was opened in 2002. It houses a majority of the female inmates in custody, most of whom are held on drug-related charges.
Willett said many jails in the region have chronic staff shortages. Greene County has been successful in retaining correction officers and staff, including many who are eventually promoted to road patrol and other duties.
“That directly reflects on our officers down here,” Willett said.
At one time, discussions were trending toward construction of an expensive new jail to address chronic inmate overcrowding.
Holt, the Greene County Commission and Mayor Kevin Morrison assist Willett in meeting needs at the 35-year-old detention center and keeping it in good repair. Both the jail and workhouse have been remodeled and reconfigured over the years to fit changing needs.
“They are working hard to maintain a good quality facility,” Willett said. “I just am really proud of our shift supervisors and correction and support staff for what they do daily to keep the jail and workhouse up to standard.”