Greene County’s unemployment rate for July was 4.7%, down from 5 percent in June, according to information released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
According to the state figures, 1,329 people were unemployed out of Greene County’s total workforce of 28,339.
The July rate was the same as one year ago, the state agency reported.
Across Tennessee, 89 out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month, according to the new data.
Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the same in Robertson County.
Across the state, 73 counties recorded an unemployment rate lower than 5% in July. The remaining 22 counties had a rate of 5% or greater but less than 10%.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest rate in July at 2.6%. That’s down from 2.8% in June. Cheatham County’s rate dropped from 3.2% to 2.8% to become the state’s next lowest rate for the month.
Perry County recorded the highest unemployment rate in the state. Its July number of 6.3% still accounted for a 0.5 of a percentage point decrease from June’s rate. Bledsoe County had the second-highest number for the month at 6.1%, which was also a 0.5 percentage point drop from the previous month.
Statewide, July’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.3%. This is the third consecutive month the state’s jobless number has been 0.1 of a percentage away from the all-time low unemployment rate of 3.2%.
Nationally, seasonally adjusted unemployment dropped slightly between June and July, down 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5%.
County unemployment rates are not adjusted to take into account seasonal impacts on employment, such as school breaks and weather events.