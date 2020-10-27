The Greene County, Greeneville City and joint school boards will meet Thursday at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road.
The Greene County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Joint Board of Education at 6 p.m. The Greeneville Board of Education is scheduled to convene after the joint board.
COUNTY BOARD AGENDA
The Greene County Board of Education will consider a contract renewal for Director of Schools David McLain.
The term of the proposed four-year contract is Nov. 1, 2020 through Oct. 31, 2024.
Also on the agenda is a revision of the district's policy on graduation requirements and critical infrastructure designation guidelines.
Policy 4.605, Graduation Requirements, was revised in cooperation with counselors and principals at each of the district's four high schools for clarity and consistency. Changes to the policy relate to honors and distinctions.
The change to the district's critical infrastructure designation guidelines adds the wording "as much as possible" to the requirement that students, staff and visitors maintain a distance of 3 feet to 6 feet between themselves and others while on school grounds or at school-sponsored events.
Butch Patterson, director of Greeneville Parks & Recreation, has also asked to appear before the board in regard to use of facilities.
JOINT BOARD AGENDA
The Joint Board of Education, which includes members of both the Greene County and Greeneville City school boards, will consider approving use of a portion of fund balance for tree removal on the Greene Technology Center property's southern boundary.
Adjoining property owners on a portion of the southern border to the property have requested that the trees be removed due to dead pine and ash tree limbs falling over a fence used to contain livestock.
The board will also hear a report from Greene Technology Center Principal Randy Wells.
CITY BOARD AGENDA
The Greeneville City Board of Education will consider building renovations at Hal Henard Elementary School to create a private nursing station and isolation area.
Capital funds budgeted for the 2020-21 school year will cover the estimated cost for the project of $18,641.
The board will also consider a preventive maintenance and resurfacing project on the track at Greeneville Middle School.
The track underwent major construction and rework in 2009. The project now is to ensure the track is protected and extend the life of the track surface for at least five more years.