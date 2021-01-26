The Greene County, Greeneville City and joint school boards will meet Thursday at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road.
The Greene County Board of Education will meet first at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Joint Board at 6 p.m. The Greeneville City Board of Education is scheduled to convene after the joint board.
COUNTY BOARD AGENDA
The Greene County Board of Education will consider allowing a women’s professional football team to use the football facilities at Chuckey-Doak High School for practices and games.
Budget resolutions to reflect multiple grants received by the district, including a $27,750 technology connectivity grant, and in-category adjustments and to transfer money from the district’s unassigned fund balance to purchase air purifiers and desk shields are also on the agenda.
Several policies are also on the agenda, including new policies relating to naming facilities and defining acceptable uses of drones.
JOINT BOARD AGENDA
The Joint Board of Education, which includes all members of both the Greene County and Greeneville City school boards, will hear a presentation on Tango Flight from Daniel Weyant, the aviation program’s president and co-founder.
Tango Flight is a high school class where students build a two-seat airplane over the course of the school year, and then fly it. It teaches aerospace engineering and aviation and involves partnership with local businesses, according to the nonprofit organization’s website.
Greene Technology Center Principal Randy Wells reported to the board at its last meeting in October that the center’s new aviation flight program, initially approved in January 2020 for implementation, began in the fall semester with U.S. Army Capt. Josh Elkins as instructor.
Wells said at the time that Elkins was in the process of researching the possibility of developing a local Tango Flight program.
The board will also hear a report from Wells.
In action items the board will consider acceptance of the Greene Technology Center’s audited financial statements for 2020.
CITY BOARD AGENDA
The Greeneville City Board of Education will consider purchase of new interactive whiteboards for Greeneville Middle and Tusculum View Elementary schools to replace ones at those schools that are nearing end-of-life. If approved, the district will use a shared contract with Sevier County Schools for competitive volume pricing.
Also on the agenda is a cellphone replacement project, which would replace employees’ district-provided iPhones with new models. Cost to the district is dependent on the number of devices currently in use that are not damaged and are able to be purchased by RevalueTech.
The board will also consider approving a multi-year contract for multifunctional copy machines and the purchase of a new special education school bus.