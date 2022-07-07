The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee approved the Greene County Board of Education’s request for $15 million from the Greene County Commission to add six new vocational programs of study to Chuckey-Doak and West Greene high schools during its meeting Wednesday.
The Greene County Commission will decide whether or not to give final approval to the funding for the plan at a future meeting.
According to Greene County Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny Lowery, the county will be able to fund the $15 million Career and Technical Education (CTE) plan without a property tax increase.
“We will fund it through a bond issuance up to $15 million,” Lowery said. “We have room to pay the debt service in our education debt service fund.”
The county’s education debt service is separate from its general debt service.
Lowery said responsible planning and fiscal management will permit the plan to be funded without a tax increase, if it is approved by the Greene County Commission.
“It is all about planning. It would have been difficult to do this 10 years ago. In three or four years we will be paying less education debt service than we are now, even with this addition,” Lowery said.
Lowery also emphasized cooperation and a close relationship between the Greene County government administration and the Greene County Schools over the past few years.
“As we have improved that relationship, we have tried to work out a plan to achieve some of the goals of the school system. We can’t do them all but we can do some. We can’t just raise taxes to meet them all right now. That is why this CTE plan is a phased project. As we look at some of these things we have to plan out debt service and operational costs,” Lowery said.
The plan as it is currently proposed would give Chuckey-Doak and West Greene high schools respectively 22,848 square feet and 15,980 square feet of additional space for full on-campus welding, auto mechanics, industrial electricity, health sciences, culinary arts and cosmetology programs.
The construction and HVAC programs currently taught at the Thomas Howard McNeese Center neighboring the Greene Technology Center would also be moved to Chuckey-Doak
At Chuckey-Doak High School, eight additional classrooms and three shops would be constructed. At West Greene High School, six additional classrooms and two shops would be built.
“We are trying to base these initial programs on the community needs,” Greene County Schools Director David McLain told the budget committee.
“This plan has been approved unanimously at every step so far,” Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said as the measure passed the Budget and Finance Committee unanimously.
The plan was previously approved unanimously by both the Greene County School Board and the Greene County Education Committee before it passed through the Budget and Finance Committee.
Greene County School Board Chairman Rick Tipton made it clear to the committee that the school system is not pulling out of the Greene Technology Center immediately as the plan, if approved by the County Commission, will take time to complete. Tipton said that a budget has already been passed for the next school year for the Greene Technology Center and that Greene County Schools students would continue to attend the center as of now.
“We just want to get participation up for our kids because it’s really low right now,” Tipton said.
Tipton also mentioned the proposed partnership with Walters State Community College that would allow additional vocational classes to be taught at North Greene and South Greene high schools even though those schools will not see physical additions as a part of the current plan.
“We don’t want anybody to feel like we are leaving those two out,” Tipton said.
Morrison voiced support for the plan that would change how career and technical education is instructed in Greene County Schools.
“This is about the most significant transformation in the delivery of service and trade education that Greene County has ever witnessed,” Morrison said. “This is a big deal.”