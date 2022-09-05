Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, at right, took the oath of office Wednesday from 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge William E. Phillips II. Holt began a second four-year term as sheriff on Thursday.
Karen Collins-Ottinger takes of the Oath of Office for Greene County Register of Deeds in a swearing-in ceremony held Wednesday at the Greene County Courthouse. Administering the oath is Circuit Court Judge William E. Phillips II, left. At right is Ottinger’s husband, Rusty Ottinger.
Photos Special To The Sun
Greene County Clerk Lori Bryant, left, was sworn in by Judge Doug Jenkins, right, earlier this week for another term in office.
Greene County Trustee Nathan Holt was sworn into office last week.
General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. swears in Whitney Shelton Collins as Circuit Court Clerk.