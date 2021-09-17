County Personnel Policies Committee To Meet Thursday Sep 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Personnel Policies Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The meeting will be held in the conference room of the Greene County Courthouse Annex. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Personnel Policies Committee Greene County Annex Courthouse Meeting Conference Room Recommended for you Trending Now THP Investigating Fatal Wreck In Greene County Popcorn Video To Close After 40 Years An Unexpected Hug Made Monday Memorable Christie Ray Britton (Died: Sept. 8, 2021) Dewayne Carter ( Died: Sept. 12, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.