The Greene County Planning Commission voted Tuesday to approve a site plan for a campground on White Sands Road.
A plan for the Elysium RV Resort calls for the development of 13 campsites on approximately 17 acres.
Access to the campground will be from White Sands Road, and an existing wooded area and planting of evergreen trees on the side adjoined by open pasture will provide a buffer from existing properties, according to the plans.
Access roads will be provided into the development and to each campsite, which will have two parking spaces apiece.
A clubhouse with laundry and shower facilities will also be constructed for the park. Jeff Idell of Idell Construction, speaking on behalf of the developer, said that attractive campsites are planned. The developer is making efforts to ensure everything is done well, he added.
In other business, the commission gave its approval to a revision to the Greene County Subdivision Regulations. The revision would require a signature from the Emergency 911 Communications District only if a plat involved new road construction. Currently, a signature from 911 is required on all plats.
A request for the proposed change was made by 911. Jerry Bird, E-911 director, told the planning commission during its May meeting that most plats involve existing roads, and removing the requirement would result in one less step for those seeking plat approval that do not have new roads proposed as part of their development.
The commission also discussed a possible change to its policy of requiring a representative be present to address each plat request considered at a meeting. The change will be on the planning commission’s July agenda.
Greene County Building Official Tim Tweed also reported that the Building Office issued more permits in the 2019-20 fiscal year than the previous one. During the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 628 permits were issued, compared to 583 in the 2018-19 fiscal year.
That increase generated $14,332 more in revenues form the issuance of permits for the 2019-20 fiscal year than the previous year. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, permit fees totaled $201,644, while $187,312 in fees were collected in 2018-19.
Thus far this month, 73 permits have been issued compared to 54 for the same period in 2019, Tweed said.