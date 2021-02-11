The Greene County Regional Planning Commission approved a site plan Tuesday for three new duplex units on Baughard Hill Road.
The site plan shows the construction of three new duplex buildings with two units in each structure on Baughard Hill Road near Myers Acres. Tom Flaglor, who is developing the duplex project, told the commission that the new units are to be constructed adjacent to a lot that has two similar duplex units constructed on it.
Approval was given subject to the addition of some information about the development, including showing utility easements.
In other business, the commission accepted a report about the January activity for the Building and Planning offices, indicating that an uptick in building projects locally is continuing into 2021.
During January, 76 permits were issued by the Building and Zoning Office, up 27 from those issued in January of 2020, according to the report. The number of permits was also up from December when 53 were issued.
That increase was also reflected in the total of permit fees last month, which was almost $10,000 more than what was deposited in January 2020. Last month, deposits totaled $26,738 for the Building and Zoning Office, up 57% over the previous year.
A majority of the building permits in January were for construction of new homes, additions and placement of manufactured and modular homes.
Twenty permits were issued for single-family residences and 20 for the double-wide placements in January, according to the report. Five permits were issued for add-ons to an existing residence, two for modular homes, and four for single-wide manufactured home placements.
Other permits were issued for detached residential garages or accessory buildings, decks, roofs and remodels.
During the first seven months of this fiscal year, there have been 134 more building and zoning permits issued than for the same months in the 2019-20 fiscal year. The deposits for the past seven months follow with an increase of $67,280 compared to the same period in past fiscal year.
For the Planning Office, there was no difference in activity between January 2020 and 2021. Six plats were reviewed in each month. That has also occurred in two other months this fiscal year.
For the other four months, the number of plats reviewed was up over the previous year. For the first seven months in the fiscal year, there have been 28 more plats reviewed than for the same time last fiscal year.