The Greene County Planning Commission gave final approval Tuesday for a new manufactured home development on Roaming Drive in Chuckey.
Site plan approval for 15 lots for the Village at Ripley Creek development was given by the commission subject to obtaining all the required signatures.
One of those signatures is from Greene County Road Superintendent Kevin Swatsell, who expressed concerns about the road extension of Roaming Drive that has been paved to provide access to the new lots.
Last year, the commission gave conceptual and preliminary approval to the development that will feature a new type of pre-fabricated housing that has more components found in a stick-built house than a standard mobile home such as steeper roof line and two-car attached garages. The new homes will also have concrete driveways and sidewalks.
While he has inspected the asphalt of the new road and it appears to have been done well, Swatsell said he did not see the work for the foundation of the road.
A sinkhole opened up in the middle of the new road in May, which was repaired with the pouring of concrete to fill the hole. The road superintendent said the developer repaired the sinkhole in one of the best methods possible.
However, he said he was concerned about the ground underneath the new pavement and possible problems that could occur in the near future.
To address the road concerns, the planning commission also voted to have the developer submit a new $150,000 bond to cover any issues with the road for a four-year period. The planning commission had been asked to release a $150,000 bond from the developer for the road construction.
Mark Helton, representing developer Clayton Homes, said that any issues with the road should appear during the process of installing of the homes and related construction because of the heavy trucks that will be using the new road.
In other business, the planning commission voted to allow surveyors to meet the requirement to be present at a meeting to answer questions about an agenda item by participating remotely by electronic means.
It has been the policy of the planning commission for many years to require a property owner or representative to be present at meeting when their submission is considered. Often, a surveyor is the representative for the plat.
Surveyors had previously asked the commission to consider changing the requirement to allow them to participate in the meeting through some type of electronic means.
The vote will also allow surveyors to participate using such means as FaceTime on a mobile phone, the Zoom virtual meeting application or by phone.
The planning commission also approved a replat of the Debusk Convenience Center property at the intersection of Asheville Highway and Amity Road. The plat reflects the purchase of a small tract of adjacent property by Greene County to allow expansion of the center.
Three plats showing the creation of a lot from a larger tract were approved by the commission, including the Johnnie Armstrong property on Nelse Roberts Road, the Charles and Peggy Sprinkles property on Valleydale Road and the Todd and Samantha Lewis property on Fillers Mill Road.