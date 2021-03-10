A proposed revision to the wording about water service on property subdivision plats gained preliminary approval from the Greene County Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The proposed revision will be considered again by the planning commission in an upcoming meeting and a public hearing held about the change prior to the vote.
The proposed wording for the certification on a plat to indicate water service approved by the commission provides more detailed information about what is available to the property reflected on a plat.
The existing certification wording states that the public water system installed meets the requirements of the local utility district and is signed by a representative from that utility.
In the proposed wording, a blank will be included to allow the utility to specify if all or only specific lots have service installed.
The proposed wording also adds text to allow the notation if certain lots are not served by a utility and a blank for identifying those tracts. It also contains wording that the expense of installing a well or providing some other form of private water system is the responsibility of the property owner.
The revision comes after input from a local utility district about misunderstandings that have occurred with water service when a property subdivision includes parcels with service provided and those without.
In other business, the commission approved the subdivision of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and Cemetery property into four lots.
Building Official Tim Tweed reported that both the Building and Planning departments remain busy with increases in volume of permits issued and plats reviewed continuing over the same period last year.
There were 58 permits issued in February this year, 20 more than last year, he reported. So far this year, 29 more property plats have been reviewed than last.