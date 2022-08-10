The Greene County Planning Commission unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on new commercial solar farm facilities in Greene County during its meeting Tuesday.
The moratorium puts a pause on the establishment of new solar farms in the county that have not already been granted a letter of approval by the Greene County Building and Zoning office.
It still must go before the Greene County Commission.
Solar farms already given approval will be able to move forward as planned, including two solar farms planned in Greene County by Silicon Ranch.
Energy from those two farms, one on South Liberty Hill Road and one on Reed Road, will be sold to Greeneville Light and Power System, as well as energy from a third farm in the City of Tusculum.
After the moratorium was passed, a resolution to require 2,000-foot setbacks from residential structures for solar farms was unanimously denied.
“The moratorium is to allow the planning commission as well as the county commission and building and zoning staff to examine a more permanent solution moving forward,” Greene County attorney Roger Woolsey said during the meeting Tuesday. “We are going to have a lot of permits requested for solar farms. The reason for the moratorium is to look at the county as a whole and determine what is best for the county.”
The resolution on the temporary moratorium passed by the planning commission will go before the Greene County Commission on Monday. The resolution involving 2,000-foot setbacks for solar farms, which the planning commission unanimously voted not to endorse, will also go before the County Commission.
Woolsey noted that although the moratorium is for six months, a plan for the future of solar farms in the county could be ready before then, depending on how the timing and planning work shakes out.
Some members of the public spoke in support of the moratorium.
Robert Potter, a Chuckey resident encouraged the planning commission to accept the moratorium, and John Kilday, an Asheville Highway resident, also spoke in support of the moratorium.
Sandra Moore, also of Chuckey, spoke in support of the moratorium and told that commission that they could “use all the lessons learned from other counties” as they develop their solar planning regulations.
“You have an opportunity to be creative and do what this county needs and also to be innovative,” Moore said.
Chris Bowles, an attorney representing Silicon Ranch, a company looking to place solar farms in Greene County, also supported the moratorium.
Bowles, who specializes in law dealing with solar energy, said he looked forward to the dialogue on solar farms in the months ahead and that he was “looking forward to being a resource” of information as discussions are held during the moratorium.
Currently, solar farms are permitted in A-1 agricultural zones with 300-foot setbacks and sight buffers.
A solar farm location through Silicon Ranch in the works for the former Austin farm located off the Asheville Highway touched off a series of complaints from nearby residents, including Steve and Marie Perry, who are the parents of the property owners.
The former Austin property is currently owned by the siblings of The Band Perry: Kimberly Perry Costello, Neil Perry and Reid Perry.
The staff of the Building and Zoning department, the Greene County Planning Commission and the Greene County Commission is going to strive to make a decision on solar farm regulations in Greene County that fit the entire county, not one that just deals with the Austin property, according to Woolsey.
“Basically what this moratorium does, is it hopes to give the staff time to look at this and make good decisions for all of Greene County, and that’s what we owe the entire county,” Woolsey said. “We aren’t going to make everybody happy, but we want to do the best we can.”