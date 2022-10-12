The Greene County Planning Commission gave unanimous preliminary approval to a resolution amending Greene County subdivision regulations dealing with final plat certification signature processes during its meeting Tuesday.
The Planning Commission endorsed changes dealing with required signatures from the county road superintendent and the language of the signature block on plats.
Prior to the change, the signature block on plats to be signed by the road superintendent certified “that streets have been installed in an acceptable manner and according to the specifications or, adequate rights-of-way dedication upon an existing public road shall serve these lots as proposed.”
The road superintendent would then sign the block to finalize the certification of the plat in regard to road access.
However, changes were prompted due to the county road superintendent not necessarily having the official authority to certify access to state highways that are not under the jurisdiction of county road department.
The proposed changed language that will be in the signature block going forward will still certify “adequate right-of-way dedication upon an existing county road found on the Greene County Road List, shall service these lots as proposed. Streets have been constructed in accordance with the Greene County Subdivision Regulations, and the preliminary plans as approved by the Greene County Planning Commission.”
New language will be added to the signature block to specifically address state routes.
The language will state that any state routes on plats are “not evaluated by Greene County, pursuant this plat review, and plat approval does not constitute approval of this state route. No signature required.”
The changes will be subject to a public hearing and considered for final approval in December.
The Greene County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for comments regarding the changes at 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St.
The Planning Commission will consider granting final approval to the resolution making the changes to the road superintendent signature block after the public hearing ends.
The resolution will not be required to go before the Greene County Commission for approval as it does not deal with any changes to zoning regulations.