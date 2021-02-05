A site plan for a duplex development and several property subdivisions will be considered Tuesday by the Greene County Regional Planning Commission.
The commission will meet at 1 p.m.in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex at 204 N. Cutler St. A limited number of in-person attendees will be allowed in the conference room. The meeting can also be accessed via the Zoom virtual meeting application and conference calling. To do so, individuals should call 423-798-1724 to receive the link.
On the agenda is review of a site plan for the Flaglor Duplexes development on Baughard Hill Road.
Property subdivisions to be considered include:
- replat of lot 65 of the Farm at Old Stage property for one lot along Stone Dam Road;
- creation of one lot in the Cavin property on Bear Hollow Road;
- redivision of Lots 11-13 of the Burgner Estate subdivision for three lots along Barren Valley Road;
- creation of a lot on the Cansler property along McMillan Road;
- division of Tract 21R of the Abshire property into two lots along Links Mill Road;
- replat of the remainder of Lots 68 and 69 of the Greene subdivision for two lots at the intersection of Old Snapps Ferry and Sinking Creek roads;
- creation of one lot on the Wilhoit subdivision along Chuckey Pike;
- division of Lot 2R-A into two lots on the Branfor property on Golf Trace Drive; and
- creation of one lot on the Tocci property along Walters Road.