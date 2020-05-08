The Greene County Regional Planning Commission will consider several property subdivisions and a revision to the subdivision regulations on Tuesday.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting will be held via Zoom video conferencing. Those wanting to participate in the meeting are asked to call 423-798-1724 for instructions at least two hours prior to the meeting.
On the agenda is consideration of a revision to the Greene County Subdivision Regulations to specify that a signature from Greene County 911 will only be required for plats with new roads in new subdivisions.
Property plats to be considered include the Seaton property on Brackens Lane, the Pierce and Darnell property on Cedar Creek Road, the Heiskell Winstead, Jr. property at the intersection of Asheville Highway and Buckboard Road, the Holt and Gammons property at the intersection of St. James Road and Sparrow Lane and the Reynolds property on Davis Valley Road.