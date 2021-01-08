Three property subdivisions will be considered Tuesday by the Greene County Regional Planning Commission.
The planning commission will meet at 1 p.m. in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex at 204 N. Cutler St. A limited number of in-person attendees will be allowed in the conference room, and the session can also be accessed via the Zoom virtual meeting application and conferencing calling. To do so, individuals should call 798-1724 to receive the link.
On the agenda are a replat of two lots of the Woodrow Thompson property on Barren Road, replat of two lots of the River Plantation development on Waterstone Circle and creation of a lot on the Larry Gammon property along West Allens Bridge Road.
Also on the agenda is election of officers and a review of the monthly report of Building and Zoning Office activities.