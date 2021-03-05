Several property subdivisions will be considered Tuesday by the Greene County Regional Planning Commission.
The commission will meet at 1 p.m. in the conference room of the Greene County Courthouse Annex at 204 N. Cutler St. A limited number of in-person attendees will be allowed in the conference room. The meeting can also be accessed via the Zoom virtual meeting application and conference calling. To do so, individuals should call 423-798-1724 to receive the link.
Property plats on the agenda include:
- subdivision of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and Cemetery property into four lots on Fox Road;
- redivision of tracts 1-7 and 9-11 of the Carter property on Lonesome Pine Trail and Oak Hills Road for eight lots on 7.48 acres;
- subdivision of the Berry/Black property for two lots on Jockey Road;
- combination of lots 3 and 4 of the Twin Creek Estate property into one lot on Falcon Circle;
- combination of tracts 4-7 of the Phillips property on Sugar Bowl Road into one lot, and
- combination of lots 16-20 of the Carter property on Oak Hills Road into one tract.
Also on the agenda is consideration of proposed changes to the wording of the certification from water systems required on property subdivision plats to the Greene County Subdivision Regulations.