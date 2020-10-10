The Greene County Regional Planning Commission will consider a property rezoning on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Chuckey when it meets Tuesday.
The commission will meet at 1 p.m. in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex at 204 N. Cutler St. A limited number of in-person attendees will be allowed in the conference room and the meeting can also be access via the Zoom virtual meeting application and conference calling for those who cannot attend in person.
To access the meeting remotely, individuals should call 423-798-1724, extension 2, no later than noon on Tuesday to receive the link.
The commission will consider a request to rezone property at 9640 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy. from A-1 general agriculture to B-1 neighborhood business district for proposed use for a residential and commercial septic tank business. The 4.16-acre property is near the Grant Road intersection.
Also on the agenda is consideration of a one-lot subdivision of the Elmer Winchester property on Raders Sidetrack Road.