The Greene County Regional Planning Commission will review a proposed campground in the Greystone area when it meets on Tuesday.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. in the University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension conference room on the lower level of the Greene County Courthouse Annex at 204 N. Cutler St.
On the agenda is review of zoning and lot size for the proposed R&R Campground for a site of three acres, located adjacent to Jack Lane off Greystone Road.
Also on the agenda is presentation of a proposed revision to the Greene County Subdivision Regulations concerning certification by the 911 Emergency Communications District on final plats.
The proposed change would be to only require 911 to provide certification on plats that involve new streets. Currently, the signature is required on each plat.
In other business, the planning commission will consider the following property subdivisions:
- two lots on 2.38 acres of the Jeff Johnson property on Redgate Road;
- two lots on 6.48 acres of the Bryan Bostock property on Bright Hope Road;
- four lots on 11.71 acres of the Danny and Richard Scott property on Scott Way;
- one lot on 2.35 acres of the Shirl and Louise Click property on Hilldale Road;
- two lots on 0.93 acres of the Jimmy Reed Gunter property on Seaton Road, and
- one lot of 0.78 acres on the Fender and Lucas property along Kingsport Highway.