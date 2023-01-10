The Greene County Planning Commission unanimously endorsed a 14-month extension to the current moratorium on new commercial solar farm facilities in Greene County during its meeting Tuesday.
The moratorium puts a pause on the establishment of new solar farms in the county that have not already been granted a letter of approval by the Greene County Building and Zoning office.
The county is currently in the midst of a six-month solar farm moratorium that is set to expire in February.
The Greene County Commission will consider a resolution extending the moratorium at its February meeting.
If the resolution were to be approved by the County Commission, the pause on new commercial solar farms would extend for an additional 14 months beginning at the resolution’s passage.
An increase in solar power-generating facilities locating in Greene County, including a project through solar company Silicon Ranch that was planned for the former Austin farm located off the Asheville Highway, set off a series of complaints from nearby residents
Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey said that Silicon Ranch had moved on from the Austin farm property. However, that company and others are still looking to locate in Greene County.
The goal of the original six-month moratorium was to give the county’s Building and Zoning Office time to come up with any changes to regulations that may be necessary for the placement of solar farms.
However, the small staff is already busy keeping up with its normal duties, and one of the staff, part-time employee Lynn Ashburn, carried the task of researching the subject and attempting to formulate any changes during the moratorium.
Ashburn, along with the Building and Zoning Department staff, recommended that the Planning Commission extend the moratorium mainly so that they could consider a state study in drafting any possible changes to regulations.
The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) was directed by the state government to complete a study on the effects of solar farms in Tennessee.
The study will also consider local zoning and regulatory templates, private property rights, environmental effects of solar farms and their financial effects.
“Their research is better than anything I could hope to do. I strongly believe a moratorium extension is the best thing to do simply because we don’t know how our actions could inadvertently affect the farming community. The local Farm Bureau thinks waiting on the TACIR study is the best way to go,” Ashburn told the Planning Commission. “I feel like TACIR can offer a solution to something that locally we don’t have the ability to do.”
Planning Commission member Kristin Girton asked Ashburn when she thought that the study would be completed. Ashburn responded that the study was due to be completed by Sept. 30.
“Once the study is released, it would not take us long to develop a resolution to change our regulations,” Ashburn said.
The commission asked Woolsey if there would be any legal implications to extending the solar farm moratorium, and Woolsey responded that it could be possible but that an attorney for Silicon Ranch did not have an issue with extending the moratorium. He said he had not heard from any other solar developers.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison agreed with the premise of waiting on the release of the TACIR study before changing any zoning guidelines.
“I don’t think it would be construed as unreasonable in anyone’s mind to wait for the TACIR study,” Morrison said.
The moratorium also includes a pause on cryptocurrency mining facilities and wind turbine facilities.
The Planning Commission also approved a resolution that would have Greene County create a comprehensive land use plan.
The proposal by McBride Dale Clarion will go before the Greene County Budget and Finance Committee at its February meeting.
The cost of the plan would be about $100,000. Officials said grant funding may be available to defray a portion of the cost.
The Budget and Finance Committee will consider the funding aspect of the plan.