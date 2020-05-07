A new ambulance substation, replacement equipment for the 911 emergency system and technology upgrades are planned by Greene County with funding from a state grant.
The Greene County Commission will be asked later this month to consider granting authority to Mayor Kevin Morrison to apply for $1.29 million in funding from the state grant program. A resolution to provide that authority was approved Wednesday by the Commission’s Budget & Finance Committee for submission to the full local legislative body for consideration at its May 18 meeting.
Several projects are planned with the grant funding, Morrison explained to the committee.
One is the creation of an additional substation for Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services through the conversion of the drive-thru lane area of the former Consumer Credit Union building on CCU Boulevard off East Andrew Highway.
The county purchased the building last year to meet space needs, and it is being prepared for use for the offices of the Greene County Election Commission and the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Management Agency & Homeland Security.
“This would provide a substation in the center of the 11E Bypass and provide quicker service to that area and residents of Greeneville on that side of town,” Morrison said. “There would then be two substations inside Greeneville. The Takoma substation would serve residents on the south and western side of town with the new substation serving people on the east side of town and surrounding area.”
Since the existing drive-thru lanes at the former credit union facility are not going to be used for providing that type of service, the mayor said, the plan is to construct the substation in that area, similar to how Enterprise has converted drive-thru lanes at the former Bank of America facility nearby on the bypass for its use.
Around $105,000 is to be allocated from the grant for EMS access to the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network. With that access, EMS now has direct communication with the Greeneville Police Department, Greeneville Fire Department, and Greene County Sheriff’s Department that are already on the network, Morrison said.
Allocations for work to install radio equipment needed for the Sheriff’s Department and EMS to access the network were included in this fiscal year’s county budget.
The Town of Greeneville has provided instrumental assistance in providing the radio network access to EMS, Morrison said.
“We want to thank Police Chief Tim Ward and Assistant Chief Mike Crum for their efforts to give access to the EMS, which is now on their tower on Mt. Bethel Road,” he said.
Another project planned with the grant funds is the replacement of the computer aided dispatch system for 911, Morrison said. The town replaced the system the last time it was needed, and the grant funds can provide a new system now necessary, he continued.
The grant can also provide for technology upgrades needed in county facilities, including a new phone system, he said.
Originally, counties were eligible for $500,000 through the grant project, but after the coronavirus pandemic began, Gov. Lee increased the the funding limits for counties and municipalities, Morrison explained. Greene County is eligible for about $1.5 million in total with the Town of Greeneville eligible for about $380,000, he said.
In other business, the committee gave its recommendation to three resolutions to be considered by the full commission for final approval later this month:
- a transfer of funds in the Solid Waste Department budget to provide for purchase of equipment, including a front end loader, to be made before the end of this fiscal year on June 30;
- the addition of $49,100 in revenues for the Sheriff’s Department from various sources to be used for vehicle and special patrol expenses, and
- mid-year budget adjustments to reflect $6,000 in additional revenues for the Greene County School System.