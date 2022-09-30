County Property Tax Notices Going Out Sep 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greene County property owners should be receiving their 2022 county property tax notices in the mail starting the first week of October, Greene County Trustee Nathan Holt said.The Trustee’s Office will begin accepting payments for 2022 county property taxes on Monday, according to a news release.Partial payments are accepted on both current and delinquent county property taxes that are payable in the Trustee’s Office.There are numerous ways for residents to pay their property taxes:In person at the Greene County Trustee’s Office located at 204 N. Cutler St., Suite 216Online at www.tennesseetrustee.org (select “Greene County” in the dropdown list)By mailing check or money order to Greene County Trustee, 204 N. Cutler St., Suite 216, Greeneville, TN 37745 (include tax notice stub to ensure proper processing)Via phone by calling 1-877-768-5048A convenience fee of 2.5% applies to card payment transactions. A convenience fee of $1 applies to e-check transactions. An additional convenience fee of 25 cents applies to phone payments.Those with questions should stop by the Greene County Trustee’s Office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or call 423-798-1705. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trustee Fee Finance Economics Nathan Holt Greene County Payment Convenience Transaction Property Tax Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now 1 Driver Killed, Another Injured In Chuckey Pike Head-On Crash Greene Devils Escape Dobyns-Bennett Hazzard Fest Set Sept. 23-24 At Greene Co. Fairgrounds Report: Driver Fleeing Police Causes Crash Two Big Plays Turn Chuckey-Doak’s Fortunes At South Greene