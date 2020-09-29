Greene Countians will be receiving 2020 county property tax notices in the mail soon.
The notices should be coming in the first two weeks of October, according to Greene County Trustee Nathan Holt.
The Trustee's Office will begin accepting payments for the 2020 county property taxes on Oct. 5, according to a release from the office.
Partial payments on both current and delinquent county property taxes are now accepted by the Trustee's Office.
Residents who have questions about the notice or payment options are asked to stop by the Trustee's Office in the Greene County Courthouse Annex 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 423-798-1705.