County Range Committee To Meet Tuesday Sep 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Range Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex, 1435 Hal Henard Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Range Committee Greene County Complex Firearm Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Coffee Shop, Pickleball Courts Coming To Greeneville Greene County Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting Greene County SRO Certified To Teach L.E.A.D. Program To Other Officers School Board Gets Sneak Peek Of C-DMS Addition 'We Need The Swimming Hole:' Locals Express Concerns Over Planned Project At Horse Creek Recreation Area