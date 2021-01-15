Torrential rains in February 2019 flooded more than 215 Greene County roads.
Greene County received reimbursement in December for expenses related to road repairs, many of which had to be repeated after additional flooding in February 2020.
Full reimbursement was received after county Emergency Management Director Heather Sipe and others filled out forms last year detailing damage to each road and submitting them to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA approved the application for the award, which was distributed to Greene County through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
FEMA awarded $546,998, for the federal share, in public assistance funding to the state for 10 projects in Greene County “as a result of heavy rainfall in February and March 2019,” federal agency spokeswoman Melanie Barker said Wednesday in an email.
A large volume volume of paperwork submitted by Sipe was approved for FEMA assistance earlier in 2020.
FEMA’s federal share of the award comprises a 75% “federal cost share,” Barker said.
“Greene County received reimbursements for work to more than 100 roads, debris removal and emergency protective measures,” she said.
A federal disaster declaration was issued in April 2019 for Greene and other Tennessee counties.
Unlike 2019, the state of Tennessee did not declare a major disaster declaration as a result of flooding and road damage in February 2020, and no funds were awarded to Greene or other counties in connection with that flooding event, Barker said.
TEMA spokesman Dean Flener confirmed Wednesday that Greene County had 10 projects that were awarded public assistance funds as a result of the February 2019 federal disaster declaration.
Project awards occurred between March 28 and Aug. 20, 2020, Flener said in an email.
The total eligible federal award amount for the 10 projects is $729,331.
The total includes the $546,998 in federal funds, “matched with $182,323 in funding split evenly between the State of Tennessee and Greene County,” Flener said.
Through this week, Flener said Greene County has received payment from TEMA for seven of its projects totaling $398,750.The total includes $341,786 of the awarded federal funding and $56,964 in funding from the state.
Three projects in Greene County remain to be completed, Flener said.
“A federal disaster declaration was not awarded to the State of Tennessee for the February 2020 flooding event (because) total damage costs to county governments, combined, from the February 2020 event did not meet the federal per capita loss threshold of $9.7 million required for the state to qualify for FEMA’s Public Assistance program,” Flener said.
Washed-out roads and other flood damage kept Greene County Highway Department crews busy making repairs to roads, bridges, culverts and other damage caused by the heavy rainfall in February 2019 and 2020, county road Superintendent Kevin Swatsell said.
Greene County comprises a total area of more than 624 square miles and has about 1,210 miles of roads. The highway department is responsible for maintaining the county’s roads and bridges. Certain areas of the county, including roads near Lick Creek and its tributaries, flood repeatedly after heavy rainfall.
Repairing damage to roads has kept highway department crews very busy the last two years, Swatsell said Wednesday. Given the expense of materials needed to make repairs, Swatsell is appreciative the county was reimbursed by FEMA, with additional assistance from the state and county.
“We got a real good declaration and a really good refund,” he said. “FEMA is all squared away as far as I know.”
The complicated process of filing paperwork for FEMA documenting materials purchased to make road repairs in 2019 was time-consuming.
County Purchasing Agent Diane Swatzell and county Highway Department administrative employee April Ricker assisted Sipe and her staff.
“I’d certainly like to thank everybody who was involved. First responders, the county highway department and the EMA office were instrumental in helping Greene County receive FEMA (assistance),” Swatsell said.
While no federal disaster declaration was issued after heavy rains that flooded roads in February 2020, Swatsell said the U.S. Department of Agriculture is participating in a cost-sharing program to reimburse the county for some expenses associated with stream bank stabilization. The USDA program will help pay for repairs in 2020 to areas where creeks and other waterways meet road rights-of-way.
Roadwork completed after the flooding in 2019 had to be redone on many roads in 2020, Swatsell said.
“We had to go back and repair them,” he said.
The highway department has had a busy winter season so far, with crews spending many hours clearing county roads after the Christmas Eve snowstorm and the burst of heavy snow on Jan. 8 that caused about 200 trees to come down in the North Greene area and other sections of the county.
“I’m proud of the (highway department) employees. They did an excellent job of clearing the roadways during these last two snows,” Swatsell said.
Long-term forecasts for the remainder of the winter season call for above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation. Swatsell hopes that is the case.
“It’s never-ending. We just keep our shoulders to the plow,” he said.